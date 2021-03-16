FintruX Network (FTX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,384.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $665,339.15 and $4,384.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00048901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00651130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025757 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035397 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

FintruX Network Token Trading

