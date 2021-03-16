Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in February

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 11th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FIOGF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Fiore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fiore Gold from $2.55 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

