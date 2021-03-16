First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce $27.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $23.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $108.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.50 million to $111.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $111.97 million, with estimates ranging from $109.90 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $233.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

