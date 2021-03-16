First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.39% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. Research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

