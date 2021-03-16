First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.57

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.57 and traded as high as C$51.10. First National Financial shares last traded at C$51.00, with a volume of 21,313 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

