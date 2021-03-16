First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FM. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$27.98 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$31.57. The stock has a market cap of C$19.25 billion and a PE ratio of -107.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

