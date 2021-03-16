First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 11th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of SDVY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. 12,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

