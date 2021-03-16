First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Down 24.0% in February

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 11th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. First US Bancshares makes up 0.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 2.81% of First US Bancshares worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.68.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First US Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

