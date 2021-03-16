FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. 4,755,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,259. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

