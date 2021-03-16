Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Major Shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan Sells 830,776 Shares

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10.

NYSE:FSR traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,557,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,284,150. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

