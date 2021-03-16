FLO Price Tops $0.0667 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $110,696.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.