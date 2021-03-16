Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Trading Down 9%

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.02. 995,381 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 678,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.