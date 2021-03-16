Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in February

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 11th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 427.0 days.

FLTDF stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Flow Traders has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92.

FLTDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flow Traders in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

