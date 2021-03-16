FLUX Market Cap Hits $210,294.96 (FLUX)

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One FLUX token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLUX has a market capitalization of $210,294.96 and $7,188.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLUX has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.32 or 0.00461110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00061275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00053490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00098216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00072052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00573988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About FLUX

FLUX’s total supply is 348,745 tokens. FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . FLUX’s official website is datamine.network

Buying and Selling FLUX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using US dollars.

