FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Update

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 861,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $108.69. The stock had a trading volume of 755,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

