FNB Protocol Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $71.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00049519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.00649874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00070376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035216 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.