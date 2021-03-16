FOAM Trading 32.8% Lower This Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. FOAM has a market cap of $18.48 million and $105,555.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FOAM has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00049189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.91 or 0.00656322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035573 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,692,720 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

