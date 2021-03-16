Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Reaches $0.95

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001684 BTC on major exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $16.64 million and $241,218.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00048589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.49 or 0.00656938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00071026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00035818 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

FLG is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

