Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 9.9%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $7.10. 3,349,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,448,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $455.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

