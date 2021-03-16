Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Gap Up to $270.00

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53), but opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.70). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 271.24 ($3.54), with a volume of 37,026 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 219.67 ($2.87).

The company has a market cap of £620.18 million and a PE ratio of -103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Forterra’s payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 11,111 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £28,888.60 ($37,743.14).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

