Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.31. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $192.25. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.