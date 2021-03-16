Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $205.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $183.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Fortinet stock opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.31. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $192.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

