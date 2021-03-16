Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Piper Sandler

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

FTNT stock opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $192.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $111,136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

