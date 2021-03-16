Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $192.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,329,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Fortinet by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

