Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

FTNT stock opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $192.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

