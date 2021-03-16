Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTNT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

Shares of FTNT opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.31. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $192.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 21.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 100.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 25.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

