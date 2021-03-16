Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $170.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average of $137.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $192.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

