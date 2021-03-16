Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $200.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.34 and its 200 day moving average is $137.31. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $192.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,328,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,047.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

