Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 161.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Forward Air worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

