Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.12

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 16655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

