freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.00

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

