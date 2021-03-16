Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Purchases $66,724.13 in Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $66,724.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,831 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $21,715.66.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.66. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

