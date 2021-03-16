Friendz (FDZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $778,342.88

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $778,342.88 and $38,286.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00049225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.41 or 0.00657165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,313,182 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

