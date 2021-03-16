Frontier (FRONT) Achieves Market Cap of $83.38 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00004064 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $83.38 million and approximately $58.89 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.53 or 0.00454549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00062773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00057935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00112898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.69 or 0.00557597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,350,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

