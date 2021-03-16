Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

In other Fuel Tech news, CEO Vincent J. Arnone sold 125,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis L. Zeitler sold 71,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $349,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,627 shares in the company, valued at $524,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,711 shares of company stock worth $1,179,641. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.