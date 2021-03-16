Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Trading Down 9.4% After Earnings Miss

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s stock price traded down 9.4% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.46. 804,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,509,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Fuel Tech news, CEO Vincent J. Arnone sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Ellen T. Albrecht sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,803.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,711 shares of company stock worth $1,179,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 218,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

