Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Down 6.5%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 840,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 550,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

FLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

