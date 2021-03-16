Function X (FX) Trading 33.3% Higher Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $45.40 million and approximately $825,659.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,528.89 or 0.99598980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00078186 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001083 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,749,722 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.