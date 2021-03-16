Function X (FX) Trading 33.3% Higher Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $45.40 million and approximately $825,659.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,528.89 or 0.99598980 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00037839 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012488 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00078186 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001083 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001803 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003455 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
