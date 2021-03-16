Fundamenta Market Cap Hits $423,023.41 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $423,023.41 and approximately $2.48 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.60 or 0.00462051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00062880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00106227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00587096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,207,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,029 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

