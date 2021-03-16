Fusion Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,913,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,028 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Shares of JPM traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.35. 402,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $157.63. The company has a market cap of $464.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.