Fusion Capital LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 2.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in The Home Depot by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

NYSE HD traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.14. 78,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,143. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

