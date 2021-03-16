Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 12,987 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.7% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 408,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 848,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. 907,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,161,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

