Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 2.8% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $18.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.44. 28,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,031. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $546.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.04.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

