FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $18,369.59 and approximately $2,108.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00072348 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002260 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.