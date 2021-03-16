FuzeX (FXT) Price Hits $0.0010

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 76.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzeX has a market cap of $958,716.71 and approximately $2,387.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 118.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

