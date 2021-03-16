FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.58.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

Shares of BXP opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.89.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

