FYDcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,770.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and $1,770.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000098 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 557,547,872 coins and its circulating supply is 531,223,895 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.