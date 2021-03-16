G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $33.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.