Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) PT Lowered to $12.00

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLTO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44. Galecto has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($55.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($54.66). Research analysts forecast that Galecto will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,594,000.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

