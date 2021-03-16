Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Gap Down to $131.84

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.84 ($1.72), but opened at GBX 128.20 ($1.67). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 133.02 ($1.74), with a volume of 225,351 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.93. The company has a market cap of £147.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.